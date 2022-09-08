Bedford Officials Remove Ambulance Door After Collision With Tractor Trailer

Bedford fire officials sprung into action to assist passengers involved in accident on Tuesday, August 9, authorities said.

Just after 10:45 a.m., fire officials arrived at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive to assess the damage of a motor vehicle crash, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Fire officials had to remove one of the ambulance doors for the passenger to get out, but there was no patient in the vehicle and all involved parties denied any injuries, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.