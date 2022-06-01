Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Alexandria Student: Police

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez last week, authorities said.

Hernandez was injured in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, located in the area of the 3600 block of King Street, around 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Alexandria Police said.

He later died from his injuries at a local hospital. The incident forced Alexandria City Public Schools to shift to remote learning and sent shockwaves through the community.

The teen was charged with murder and is being held in the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center, according to Alexandria Police. The investigation is still ongoing.

