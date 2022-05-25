Contact Us
Breaking News: Maryland Man Threatens Elementary School With Mass Violence: Sheriff
Obituaries

Alexandria Community Mourns Death Of Student Killed In Shopping Center Fight

David Cifarelli
Luis Mejia Hernandez
Luis Mejia Hernandez Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

The Alexandria community is mourning the death of an 18-year-old who was killed during a fight at a shopping center.

Luis Mejia Hernandez was stabbed in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, located in the area of the 3600 block of King Street, around 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Alexandria Police said.

The incident involved 30 to 50 people who were fighting in the parking lot, 7News reports. Hernandez was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries were they later died, police said.

Hernandez's death sent shockwaves through the community, including the administration at Alexandria City High School, at which he was a student. 

"On behalf of the entire Titan staff, I would like to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to Luis’ family and loved ones," said Executive Principal Peter Balas in a statement. Luis will be deeply missed, and will always and forever be a Titan."

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson addressed the incident on his Facebook saying, "The last day has been a painful one for our City. Our students, educators, parents and community members have all absorbed this trauma." 

"Luis Mejia Was a wonderful and sweet boy who was taken from us to soon," his family wrote on a GoFundMe page organized in his honor. "We want to give him the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes."

The campaign had raised over $6,600 of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday morning. People cna donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here

