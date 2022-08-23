Alexandria Police Charges 27-Year-Old Suspect In July Double Homicide

A suspect was charged on Tuesday, August 22, for the double homicide of two men in Alexandria, police said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to 100 block of Century Drive for a burglary call, when they received a call about a shooting they believed to be related to the first call, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

When they arrived in the 200 block of Century Drive for the second call, they discovered two shooting victims, one who died on the scene and one who was transported to a hospital where he later died, authorities reported.

Soon after the incident was announced by law enforcement, police said the victims of the shooting were Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48 and Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24.

On August 22, Francis Rose, 27, was arrested in connection to the murders of the two victims, officials said.

Rose was charged with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of firearm use in commission of a felony, police said.

He was held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.