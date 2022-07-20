1 Dead, 1 Injured In Virginia Beach Shooting: Police

A 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a Virginia Beach shooting on Wednesday July 20, police said.

Police arrived at the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane to find two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Jakhari Hall later died from his injuries in the hospital and the second unidentified victim, 18, was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, officials reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.