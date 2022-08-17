Support Surges For Family Of Falls Church Woman Brutally Murdered In Her Home

Silvia "Kelly" Acabay was described by friends as a loving wife and dedicated mother.

On August 10, Acabay was the victim of a senseless tragedy, after Richard Montano stabbed her to death and lit her on fire in her Falls Church apartment.

Acabay was pronounced dead at the scene and Montano was arrested for her murder two days later.

"Kelly was friendly and full of joy, and always there to help others. She was loved by so many, and will be deeply missed. Her family and friends are heartbroken at their loss."

A GoFundMe page was started to raise money for Acabay's husband, two children, and her extended family as they face hefty funeral costs, a friend wrote on the page.

The family also needs money to send Acabay back to Bolivia, her home country, and cover the continued education of her 14-year-old and 17-year-old, the page said.

The page had raised over $8,000 of their $25,000 goal as of August 17.

