Sex Offender Worked As School Counselor After Arrest, Fairfax Officials Crack Down

An investigation into a registered sex offender who was allowed to continued working at a Fairfax County school after trying to solicit prostitution from a minor has concluded, district officials said.

Police apparently attempted to warn the Fairfax County Public Schools system about Darren Thornton's 2020 arrest, but the email bounced back and school officials were allegedly unaware, WJLA reported.

Glasgow Middle School's superintendent sent out a letter to families about a meeting that is expected be held next week, to discuss the findings from their investigation into Thornton, the website said.

