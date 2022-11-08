PETA Honors Massachusetts Police K9 Killed In Standoff At Virginia Memorial

Animal rights group PETA said it would honor Frankie, the Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty last month, with a "leaf" on its Tree of Life in Norfolk.

Frankie was fatally shot during a stand-off with a 38-year-old wanted man in Fitchburg, Mass., on July 26.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, PETA announced that Frankie had earned a spot on its Tree of Life for his heroism.

“More than once in his nine impressive years of helping to safeguard the community, Frankie protected his fellow officers as well,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch in a press release. “PETA encourages everyone to recognize all dogs as the heroes they are when given a chance and to honor them with the respect and kindness Frankie rightly received.”

The brass "leaves" on PETA's Tree of Life include the names of exceptional animals and their contributions.

Frankie earned several commendations during his nine years of service. His death drew praise and condolences from police across the country and politicians, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

