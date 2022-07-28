GoFundMe Created For Man Accused Of Killing K9 Frankie In Fitchburg Standoff

The father of the man who police say killed a Massachusetts State K9 officer named Frankie before turning the gun on himself has started a GoFundMe to pay for his son's funeral.

Matthew Mack committed suicide Monday, July 26, after an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT team members, Massachusetts State Police said. During the siege, the 38-year-old shot and killed the 11-year-old Belgian Malinois as the dog and his handler moved in to arrest him, police said. No one else was injured.

Moses Mack, Matthew's father, said in a GoFundMe campaign that his son struggled with mental issues since the mother of his two children died earlier this year. He wants to give his son a "proper" funeral for his grandchildren.

"Matthew had a vivid mind and beautiful soul," the GoFundMe read. "His personality could light up a dark room without a doubt."

Moses Mack did not address how his son died in the GoFundMe. Moses said he lost another child a day later when his daughter, Malissa Mack, a mother of six, died of a heart attack in New York.

Police attempted to arrest Matthew Mack at his apartment Monday morning on several outstanding warrants for gun and accessory after the fact charges tied to a Fitchburg shooting on July 21, police said.

Authorities hoped they could capture him and end the siege by sending in Frankie, but Mack fired several shots as he and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, approached the backdoor, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police said Frankie died a hero. He is the first Massachusetts State Police K9 officer to die in the line of duty and the first to get treated under Nero's Law. The new state statute requires law enforcement to provide life-saving care to police dogs injured on duty.

“Frankie had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officer, canine or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public," State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. “He was as loyal a partner as any Trooper ever had.”

Frankie earned several commendations during his nine years of service. His death drew praise and condolences from police across the country and politicians, including Gov. Charlie Baker.

Police buried Frankie at Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston on Tuesday following a full-honors send-off.

