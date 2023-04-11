Metro Service Restored After Work Vehicle Derails Near VA Station

Normal Metro Line service has been restored - though travelers may see some residual delays - after crews had to contend with a derailment on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, a heavy rail work vehicle derailed while heading back to the Potomac Avenue yard, causing delays for customers in northern Virginia on certain lines.

The incident forced the Metro to switch to “single tracking” between Braddock Road and National Airport due to the disabled equipment.

According to officials, the vehicle in question is one that can drive on the highway and railroad tracks and has been being used to move equipment to a work site for the Yellow Line bridge.

By 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officials said that the heavy rail vehicle had been moved and normal service had been restored with minor delays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.