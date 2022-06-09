Community Rallies Behind Family Of Arlington 16-Year-Old After Tragic Death

Miguel Rivera's route home from work took a tragic turn on August 27.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Arlington resident, who had been riding a scooter, was struck by an SUV.

He was put on life support and was not expected to survive, according to a GoFundMe page.

On September 5, the Rivera family took to their fundraising page to relay the tragic news: their sweet 16-year-old son had passed away.

"He is now an angel looking down on us all....Miguel Angel was loved by so many, please keep the prayers coming for those closest to him that they find peace, comfort, and healing."

Rivera's parents started the GoFundMe page to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, the page said.

The Rivera family had raised $20,500 of the their $12,000 goal as of September 6.

Friends and acquaintances offered kind words to the family as they face a difficult road ahead.

