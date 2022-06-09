Wakefield High School Junior Killed By SUV While Riding Scooter: Reports

A 16-year-old recently died after he was hit by an SUV while riding a scooter in Alexandria, according to NBC4 Washington.

On August 27, Miguel Rivera was hit by a car at Sanger Avenue and North Beauregard Street as he rode home from work on a scooter, the website said.

Officers arrived just before 10:30 p.m. and Rivera was in the ICU for week before succumbing to his injuries, reports said.

Rivera was a beloved student at Wakefield High School, according to Arlnow.com

