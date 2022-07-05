Amended Virginia Law Takes Cocktail Delivery Seriously

The Virginia government is updating and extending a pandemic-born law allowing the delivery of to-go cocktails — this time with an emphasis on public safety.

Bill HB 426 took effect July 1, and maintains that delivery companies such as Uber Eats and DoorDash are required to get a specific license and follow a strict set of rules if they want to offer the new boozy option.

Delivery services must keep the alcohol in a locked compartment or behind the driver’s seat, and the beverage itself must be completely sealed and have a label to indicate that it is alcoholic.

Failing to do so comes with a $2,500 fine for first-time violators, and $5,000 if it happens again.

For the Virginians who want their alcohol delivered, the state government is using these new regulations to enforce age verification and avoid underage drinking.

The law has been extended to July 2024.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.