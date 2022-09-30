Contact Us
Alexandria Residents Stopped From Bringing Handguns Aboard DCA Flight: TSA

AJ Goldbloom
Guns Recovered at DCA by TSA
Guns Recovered at DCA by TSA Photo Credit: TSA

Two people were unable to carry their personal handguns on a flight leaving from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, officials reported.

On Sept. 29, a woman was stopped with her .380 caliber gun, that was not loaded, and a man was stopped with his nine millimeter handgun, loaded with 14 bullets, according to TSA.

The man also had an extra 14 bullets with him, authorities said.

TSA said the two incidents were not related.

After each incident, both individuals had their guns taken away and were dealt weapons charges by law enforcement, officials said.

