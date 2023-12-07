Mostly Cloudy 45°

Mother Paying For Daughter's College Education After Winning $1.8M Virginia Lottery Jackpot

It'll be a bountiful holiday season for a Virginia Lottery player who cashed in big playing an online game with a curious name.

Jenny Gonzales Castillo won big playing Virginia Lottery games.

What started as a long day for Jenny Gonzales Castillo ended in jubilation when the Newport News woman laid down to rest and decided to play a Virginia Lottery game online.

Instead of resting on her laurels, Gonzales Castillo won a $1,874,151 jackpot playing $crooge, a sum even Ebenezer could smile about.

"I told my daughter, ‘Pinch me! I want to know if I’m dreaming or awake!’”

She was awake, and no one was shouting Bah Humbug.

Now she plans to pay off her daughter's college education after she confirmed the big win.

According to Lottery officials, the $crooge online game - one of several offered in Virginia - features a progressive, growing jackpot that can be accessed through the website.

