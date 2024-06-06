This is how Johnathan Thomas, or Jeigh Tea, is being remembered.

The 38-year-old Alexandria dance instructor died on May 30, 2024, according to his obituary on the Jefferson Funeral Chapel website.

A GoFundMe launched for Jeigh Tea's loved ones had raised more than $7,600 as of press time.

An innate performer, Jeigh Tea was "a trained dancer, a trusted coach, and an insightful, full person with an incredible sense of self and style," his obituary reads. "His love and his friendship was a privilege for those who knew him for it was never given away cheaply.

Jeigh Tea's Facebook page shows he attended Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria and went on to study at George Mason University.

"His voice could never be dulled or silenced because Johnathan moved through the world unabashedly in his existence — whether he was on stage or in the quiet of his home, he was radiant," his obit continues.

Tributes came pouring in on social media, some from his student dancers, others from friends.

"As Jeigh Tea would say, he will always be my Dance Dad," Erin Avilla writes. "12 years ago, he took the shy, anxious little 9 year old I was and pulled confidence out of me to become the dancer and overall person I am today. I credit him for teaching me so many life lessons, in and out of the dance studio."

He is survived by his dear husband, Matthew Wilkinson, parents Bryan Irvin and Angelina Thomas Milner; siblings Marvin Irvin, Asha Millner, Marcus Thomas, and Latricia Irvin; grandmothers Janice Walker Tilley, and Barbara Irvin; father- and mother-in-law Scott and Gina Wilkinson; his dog Stensby; and numerous others.

Click here for Johnathan Thomas' complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

