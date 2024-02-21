Investigation Launched Following Reported Sexual Assault In Alexandria: Police

According to investigators, a woman was walking shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning in the area of Mount Vernon and Commonwealth Avenue when she was accosted and assaulted by a stranger, sending her to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officials made note that this incident is unrelated to the assault on Main Line Boulevard earlier this month.

"We are committed to the safety of our community," interim Alexandria Police Chief Raul Pedroso said. "The search for the sexual assault suspect is a top priority. We have implemented increased patrols in the area and are ensuring our detectives have all the resources needed for their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or may have video to assist in the investigation has been asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department by calling (703) 746-6785.

