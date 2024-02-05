Police Probing Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault In Alexandria Alleyway By Man Who Escaped

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 5, officers from the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Main Line Boulevard to investigate an attempted sexual assault that had just taken place.

According to officials, a woman said that she was walking down an alleyway when an unknown person attempted to sexually assault her, though he was able to get away.

Responding officers were able to spot the man, but he escaped after a short-lived pursuit on foot.

"The seriousness of this crime evoked a heavy police presence with mutual aid support from other jurisdictions including Fairfax County Police Department and Metro Transit Police Department," officials said.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or may have video to assist in the investigation has been asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department by calling (703) 746-6721 or sending the details here.

