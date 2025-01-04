Gov. Youngkin Declares State Of Emergency As Major Winter Storm Looms Over Virginia

“I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Virginia starting Sunday,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I encourage all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts.”

State agencies, including VDOT and the Virginia State Police, are pre-treating roads and ramping up staffing as forecasts predict treacherous travel conditions through Monday.

Bitter cold is expected to grip the region well into next week, with temperatures remaining below freezing in many areas. Gale Watches are in effect along the coast.

Youngkin advised residents to alter any post-holiday travel plans, urging those planning to drive Sunday to leave on Saturday instead.

“If you find yourself needing to be on the roadways, please heed any warnings and make sure you are keeping yourselves and others safe,” Youngkin emphasized.

Travelers can check real-time road conditions at 511 Virginia and are reminded to stock vehicles with emergency essentials like blankets, water, and flashlights.

Temperatures are expected to plunge after the storm, increasing the risk of power outages and frozen pipes.

Residents are encouraged to:

Check home insulation;

Replace batteries in carbon monoxide detectors;

Keep additional heat sources on hand.

“We urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare their homes and vehicles for potential power outages and severe cold,” said Virginia Department of Emergency Management officials.

Complete details about the state of emergency order in Virginia can be found here.

