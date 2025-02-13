District resident Tyree Eugene McCombs, 29, was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison this week, for his role in the September 2022 abduction and armed robbery of a couple in Alexandria, and the November 2022 kidnapping, robbery, and shooting of a 25-year-old woman in Maryland and DC.

McCombs, who was already on supervised release for a previous violent crime at the time of the attacks, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and kidnapping, authorities said.

In September 2022, court documents state that McCombs and his crew stalked a couple in Alexandria into Maryland, tracking them for hours with a GPS device planted in their Mercedes S63 AMG.

When the victims returned home that night, McCombs and his masked accomplices ambushed them at gunpoint, robbing them of two Audemars Piguet watches worth $120,000, plus $63,500 in jewelry, according to court records.

The attackers then forced the victims into their apartment, pistol-whipped them, and ransacked the home searching for cash, officials said. A security alarm abruptly cut the robbery short, forcing the crew to flee in a stolen Kia and the victim's Mercedes, which they later abandoned in Maryland.

Weeks later, McCombs sold one of the stolen custom pendants—worth tens of thousands of dollars—for just $200 at a Maryland pawn shop, officials said.

In November 2022, while still wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor, McCombs stalked a 25-year-old woman for hours, following her from work to a relative’s house, and then to a bank, officials said.

When she arrived at an apartment complex in Elkridge, McCombs and an accomplice grabbed her at gunpoint, pistol-whipped her, and zip-tied her hands.

The men drove her around for hours, demanding ransom money and threatening to kill her.

Surveillance footage from a Maryland gas station showed McCombs exiting the car while his accomplice sexually assaulted the victim inside, prosecutors said.

After leaving the gas station, the kidnappers, who had already taken a significant amount of cash and property from the victim, repeatedly demanded to know “who she could call to save her life, that could get more money,” while threatening to kill her.

Desperate to escape, the woman eventually kicked open the back door of the moving car and jumped out. As she ran for her life, McCombs and his accomplice fired at least five shots, hitting her twice in the foot.

McCombs was quickly identified and arrested the same night—still wearing his GPS monitor, officials said.

In addition to his prison term, McCombs was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

