Nine-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Roads In Alexandria: Police (Developing)

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the intersection of Duke Street and Quaker Lane, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of the out-of-control vehicle was unable to stop, causing a chain-reaction collision involving at least nine vehicles.

Despite the magnitude of the crash, no serious injuries were reported, police said.

Eastbound Duke Lane was shut down at the intersection o Quaker Road, with all eastbound traffic was rerouted to Fort Williams Parkway while officials worked to clear the scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as the investigation continued. No additional details were provided by the police.

More information is expected to be released.

