Firefighter Injured Battling 3-Alarm Warehouse Blaze In Alexandria (Developing)

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a commercial building in the 4400 block of Wheeler Avenue, when flames tore through the building, leading to a long night for firefighters in the city.

Officials declared the fire under control at around 11 p.m., though they remained at the scene for several hours to knock down any hot spots or flare-ups that arose.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was later released. It is not believed that the warehouse was occupied at the time the fire sparked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire marshals are expected to return to the spot of the fire on Wednesday to further evaluate what happened.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.