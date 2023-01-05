Teen Arrested For Shooting Man In Back At York County Basketball Court: Police

Exactly 18 months to the day after 20-year-old Justin Griffith was shot in the back, his accused killer, a local teenager has been arrested, authorities announced at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Griffith of the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue, Garden Springs Township died at an area hospital after he was shot in the parking lot of Cousler Park at 1060 Church Road on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9 p.m., according to Northern York County Regional police.

A second victim, an unnamed 21-year-old man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Police believe the victims were the intended targets, but they were over two dozen people in the park at the time of the shooting, many of them wearing masks, when Elijah Devon Ramon Penn, now 19 years old, pulled out the gun supposedly specially designed to hold extra magazines of ammunition, according to officials at the press conference.

A year-long investigation and a four-month-long grand jury led to Penns charges and arrest.

“Never did I feel like this police department fell asleep on Justin or forgot about us,” Griffith's mom Chawna said to the press while holding a locket with his picture inside, adding “His memory’s close to my heart, what he held dear is close to my heart and his name is forever etched in my heart, my heart beats Justin every single day,” she said.

Chawna also pointed out that this was not just a loss for her, but the community as not only was this "kind soul" who "always looked out and was there for his neighbors and friends" gone but this brutal killing led "a whole community to (loose) their peace."

The community has never stopped rallying for the family of Griffith, raising over $10,000 on a GoFundMe campaign for his family and launching a blog about his and other homicides in the area.

Griffith is survived by his parents and five siblings, his former high school football teams, and the friends and community that loved him, according to his obituary and his mom.

Penn has been charged with homicide, criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 717.467.TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

