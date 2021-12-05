Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
School Bus Driver Fired In York County Following Crash With Students Onboard

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
School bus rollover. Photo Credit: Eureka Volunteer Fire Department
Eureka Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Eureka Volunteer Fire Department
The school bus on its side. Photo Credit: Eureka Volunteer Fire Department
Cracked front windshield, where a child supposedly hit their head. Photo Credit: Eureka Volunteer Fire Department

A school bus was involved in a crash in Hopewell Township while on its morning route on Tuesday, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The South Eastern School District bus was carrying 17 students when it crashed, overturning at the intersection of Kilgore and Draco roads at 8:05 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene just after 8:30 a.m. all the students were already out of the bus and area was cleared in about one hour, said dispatch.

The school released a statement on the crash saying Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.One parent posted a comment on the schools statement that their child was thrown from their seat and hit the windshield hard enough to crack it and leave the child with a bump.

The parent did provide an update on the child's condition in the post saying that they are monitoring their child in case it is more serious than it appears but the child seems fine otherwise.

Sixteen of the students were taken to school on time, according to dispatch.

One student suffered minor injuries and was treated at York Hospital. It is unclear if this is the same child as the one that hit the windshield.

The school bus was operated by Krapf Bus. The driver was not supposed to be on Kilgore Road, as it was not part of the regular route, and the driver has been fired, reports WGAL News 8.

Why the driver did not follow the scheduled route is unknown.

