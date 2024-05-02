The shooting happened at Rest Haven Nursing Home at 1050 South George Street in Spring Garden Township at 12:48 p.m. on May 2, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

PSP Troop J York was called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 1:12 p.m., as stated in a release by Trooper James Grothey.

"The shooting has been contained and there is no danger to the public," Grothey said.

Troop J Major Case Team is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing situation check back here for updates.

