The shooting happened at Rest Haven Nursing Home at 1050 South George Street in Spring Garden Township at 12:48 p.m. on May 2, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.
PSP Troop J York was called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 1:12 p.m., as stated in a release by Trooper James Grothey.
"The shooting has been contained and there is no danger to the public," Grothey said.
Troop J Major Case Team is conducting the investigation.
This is a developing situation check back here for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.