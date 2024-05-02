Fog/Mist 53°

Officer Involved Shooting At Rest Haven Nursing Home

An officer was involved in a shooting inside a Central Pennsylvania nursing home, state police announced on Thursday afternoon. 

Rest Haven Nursing Home located at 1050 S. George St. in Spring Garden Township where the officer-involved shooting happened, Pennsylvania State Police say.&nbsp;

The shooting happened at Rest Haven Nursing Home at 1050 South George Street in Spring Garden Township at 12:48 p.m. on May 2, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services. 

PSP Troop J York was called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 1:12 p.m., as stated in a release by Trooper James Grothey. 

"The shooting has been contained and there is no danger to the public," Grothey said. 

Troop J Major Case Team is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing situation check back here for updates. 

