Power-Washing Man Falls To His Death In Central PA: Coroner

A 62-year-old man fell to his death while power washing a roof on Saturday, May, 21, according to a release from the coroner's office.

The man fell 15 to 20 feet from a porch or balcony area in the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane in Hopewell Township, the York County coroner says.

He was pronounced dead at his home at 7:31 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

His next of kin has been notified, an autopsy will not be performed, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the release.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating this incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.