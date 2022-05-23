Contact Us
Power-Washing Man Falls To His Death In Central PA: Coroner

A 62-year-old man fell to his death while power washing a roof on Saturday, May, 21, according to a release from the coroner's office.

The man fell 15 to 20 feet from a porch or balcony area in the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane in Hopewell Township, the York County coroner says. 

He was pronounced dead at his home at 7:31 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

His next of kin has been notified, an autopsy will not be performed, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the release. 

Pennsylvania state police are investigating this incident. 

