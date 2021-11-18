'Multiple Fatalities' At PA, MD Line Linked To Kidnapped Girls, Authorities Say

The manhunt is over for former police officers and two kidnapped girls, who were found shot dead in a car that crashed near the Pennsylvania and Maryland border, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum have been on the run with Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, after purportedly abducting them from their York County home.

All four were supposedly found shot dead in a car crashed in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike just south of the Pennsylvania in Maryland around 3 p.m., according to WJZ and WBAL citing unnamed sources.

Pennsylvania State Police confirms there was an incident in that area at that time.

This tragic end to a multi-day manhunt came hours after a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicosa was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Vicosa and Bynum were seen driving a gray Ford Edge with license plate 2DT4716, which matches the description of the vehicle was crashed in the area of the police incident, according York County District Attorney David Sunday at a 5 p.m. news conference on Thursday.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, shots were fired inside and there are, "multiple fatalities," according to the York County DA.

York officials and Pennsylvania state police are directing all media requests to Maryland state police.

Maryland state police have not issued a statement on this but say a Public Information Officer in the area will release a statement.

