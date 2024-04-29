Fog/Mist 53°

Car Struck By Bullet On I-83, PA State Police Say

A bullet shot through a vehicle travelling on Interstate 83 on Sunday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police in York County announced on Monday morning.

The vehicle struck by a bullet on Interstate 81.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The bullet entered the rear windshield and struck the rear view mirror before becoming lodged in the front window, Trooper James Grothey explained in the release.

PSP received a report "a vehicle being damaged while traveling on Interstate 83" at 4:39 p.m. on April 28, as stated in the release.

The vehicle had been traveling on I-83 south near mile marker 18.8, Springettsbury Township, when it was shot, troopers determined.

"No occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured," Pennsylvania State Police said.

PSP York Patrol Unit is leading the investigation 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Goranson at the PSP York Station, 717-428-1011.

