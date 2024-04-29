Car Struck By Bullet On I-83, PA State Police Say

The bullet entered the rear windshield and struck the rear view mirror before becoming lodged in the front window, Trooper James Grothey explained in the release.

PSP received a report "a vehicle being damaged while traveling on Interstate 83" at 4:39 p.m. on April 28, as stated in the release.

The vehicle had been traveling on I-83 south near mile marker 18.8, Springettsbury Township, when it was shot, troopers determined.

"No occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured," Pennsylvania State Police said.

PSP York Patrol Unit is leading the investigation

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Goranson at the PSP York Station, 717-428-1011.

