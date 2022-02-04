Latin King Going Back To Prison After Shipping Cocaine From Puerto Rico To Pennsylvania: USDOJ

A member of the Latin Kings who once served prison time for supplying heroin and cocaine to drug dealers across the mid-Atlantic region will soon be back behind bars for a similar crime, authorities said.

Hector Castro-Padro, 36, of York, was recently sentenced to six years in prison after trying to smuggle a box containing a kilogram of cocaine from Puerto Rico to York, Pennsylvania via US mail in November 2019, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

Authorities caught him when he collected the box from the mail, United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

Castro-Padro was arrested in 2013 — along with 80 other men — as part of Operation Sunrise, according to federal prosecutors at the time.

Two years later, he was served a six-year and four-month sentence for conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and firearms offenses court records show.

This most recent case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania state police.

