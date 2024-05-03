Fog/Mist 53°

SHARE

Christopher Day Of Texas Killed In PA Motorcycle Crash

A husband, father, veteran, and teacher has been identified as the motorcyclist who fatally slid under a tractor-trailer in York City on Tuesday, according to his family and a release by the coroner's office on Friday, May 3. 

Christopher "Spark" Day who died at the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a tractor-trailer in York, PA, according to the coroner.&nbsp;

Christopher "Spark" Day who died at the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a tractor-trailer in York, PA, according to the coroner. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Christopher Day @christopher.day.52493
The&nbsp;intersection of West Philadelphia Street and North Belvidere Avenue in York City where a fatal crash between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle occurred, authorities say.&nbsp;

The intersection of West Philadelphia Street and North Belvidere Avenue in York City where a fatal crash between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle occurred, authorities say. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/York County Coroner's Office - York, PA @infoatyorkcountycoroner; Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Christopher "Chris" Day, 67 of Nocona, Texas, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of West Philadelphia Street and North Belvidere Avenue in York City at 4:12 p.m. on April 30, Coroner Pam Gay detailed in a release. 

Chris was on his motorcycle in the left lane of Belvidere Ave when a tractor-trailer took a right turn onto the road from W. Philadelphia St. and "the motorcyclist then went down, and the motorcycle and Day slide under the tractor-trailer," Gay stated in the release. 

The call to the crash came into the York County Department of Emergency Services at 3:26 p.m. on April 30, according to dispatchers, and crews arrived at the scene at 3:31 p.m., Gay explained. 

Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death.

Following an autopsy his cause of death was revealed to be Multiple Blunt Force Trauma and the manner was ruled Accidental by the coroner. 

The York City Police Department continues to investigate this deadly crash. No charges have been filed against the trucker as of 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

Chris, also known as Spark, was a former soldier in the United States Army, according to his wife. He had family ties to York and volunteered in the community, teaching welding through The APJ Foundation, which "is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk young adults ages 16 to 24 who encounter problems at home, school, or in the community," as detailed on Facebook. 

His wife said in a post on Facebook that Spark "showed me peace, made me laugh, and smiled in our darkest of times."

He is survived by his mom, wife, sister, children, and extended family. 

Funeral and memorial service details were unavailable at the time of publishing. 

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE