Christopher "Chris" Day, 67 of Nocona, Texas, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of West Philadelphia Street and North Belvidere Avenue in York City at 4:12 p.m. on April 30, Coroner Pam Gay detailed in a release.

Chris was on his motorcycle in the left lane of Belvidere Ave when a tractor-trailer took a right turn onto the road from W. Philadelphia St. and "the motorcyclist then went down, and the motorcycle and Day slide under the tractor-trailer," Gay stated in the release.

The call to the crash came into the York County Department of Emergency Services at 3:26 p.m. on April 30, according to dispatchers, and crews arrived at the scene at 3:31 p.m., Gay explained.

Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death.

Following an autopsy his cause of death was revealed to be Multiple Blunt Force Trauma and the manner was ruled Accidental by the coroner.

The York City Police Department continues to investigate this deadly crash. No charges have been filed against the trucker as of 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

Chris, also known as Spark, was a former soldier in the United States Army, according to his wife. He had family ties to York and volunteered in the community, teaching welding through The APJ Foundation, which "is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk young adults ages 16 to 24 who encounter problems at home, school, or in the community," as detailed on Facebook.

His wife said in a post on Facebook that Spark "showed me peace, made me laugh, and smiled in our darkest of times."

He is survived by his mom, wife, sister, children, and extended family.

Funeral and memorial service details were unavailable at the time of publishing.

