Breaking News: Central PA Man Raped Child Under 13-Years-Old: Police
Gun, Switchblade, Drugs Found At York County Shooter's Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Domminique Salisbury
Domminique Salisbury Photo Credit: York City police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Surveillance video helped the police nab a shooter who had more weapons at their home, authorities say.

Domminique Dewitt Salisbury, 26, York, was arrested in connection with a shooting of a 30-year-old man on Thursday, August 24, according to a release by York City police. 

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at 10:10 a.m., according to a previous release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the police.

A white Hyundai Sonata was spotted on camera and the police were able to trace it to Salisbury by its license plate, the updated release detailed. 

With the assistance of the York County Quick Response Team, police executed a warranted search of Salisbury's home in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue, the police explain in the release. 

"During the search warrant, detectives located a firearm, a switchblade, and additional drug evidence," police say. 

Salisbury has been charged with three felonies Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, as well as a misdemeanor for a Prohibited Offensive Weapon, according to police and confirmed in court documents. 

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to court records. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 9:15 a.m. on September 23, according to his latest court docket. 

Salisbury has served prison time for drug-related offenses after pleading guilty as part of negotiated plea deals in 2015 and 2019, court records show. 

