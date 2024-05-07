2 ATM Robberies In Central PA: Police

The first robbery happened in York and the second occurred in Lancaster, it remains unclear if these incidents, which happened 3 days apart, are connected in any way.

The York Robbery began when a man offered another man a ride home in the area of the 100 block of Carlisle Street, Hanover Borough between 1 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, according to a release by area police.

Once the man entered the vehicle the man who offered him a ride "brandished a handgun," the police said.

He was then forced to go nearby ATM in the first block of Baltimore Street and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. Then the robbers drove him down the street, they took the money and left him, the police explained.

Both the driver and the man who offered him the ride who had the gun are described as Black men, the driver was darker than the man with the gun.

Then police noted the following:

"There was a passenger in the vehicle described as being a black male with a light complexion. The three suspects are to be in their 20’s. There are no further descriptions or information available about the suspects. The involved vehicle is described as a gray in color sport utility vehicle with tinted windows."

Anyone who may have witnessed this robbery or has information about it is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

The second robbery happened at the PNC Bank located at 1 Trolly Run Road in Warwick Township, Lititz at 3:46 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Polic

Arriving officers found that the entire ATM had been yanked from the physical structure of the bank, had been broken open, and money of an unstated amount was removed.

The investigation into this robbery is also ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this robbery or has information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or submit a tip at NLCRPD.org.

