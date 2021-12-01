Funeral Details Released For Kidnapped Pennsylvania Elementary School Sisters Murdered By Dad

Funeral and memorial service details have been released for the Vicosa sisters who were kidnapped and shot dead by their father in a quadruple murder-suicide.

Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, of York, Pennsylvania, were kidnapped by their estranged father on Sunday, Nov. 14, after he came to their home in the 1500 block of Pleader Lane in Windsor Township Friday, Nov. 12, with his former Baltimore County police partner, Tia Bynum, under the guise of a birthday for their mother Marisa Ayala Vicosa, according to police.

Robert Vicosa held the girls hostage in their home as he drugged and raped their mother in the basement over a two-day period, according to officials.

Their mother was able to escape under the pretense of purchasing supplies, and with the help of a Target employee she was able to contact police.

The mother believes the police did act fast enough by delaying both the execution of a search warrant and following a judge's emergency protection order for the girls, which may have prevented Vicosa from taking them to Baltimore, as stated by York District Attorney Dave Sunday at a press conference referring to a private criminal complaint Ayala Vicosa filed against York area regional police chief Tim Damon.

Vicosa and Bynum committed multiple carjackings before crashing just over the Pennsylvania border in Maryland, according to officials.

Maryland state police found Bynum, Vicosa and the girls deceased inside the crashed vehicle on the evening of Nov. 18.

Giana was in third grade and Aaminah was in first grade at PA Cyber Academy Reach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which launched a GoFundMe to help Marisa Vicosa cover the cost of the girls funerals and possibly setup a memorial fund in their names.

The campaign has raised $18,279 of a $10,000 goal as of Dec. 1, according to the campaign page.

Giana loved math and she wanted to be a scientist when she grew-up so she could "invent a robot that did all the chores for her mom," as stated in her obituary.

Aaminah had a passion for animals and hoped to be a veterinarian, according to her obituary.

Both girls enjoyed drawing and telling funny jokes, according to their obituary.

They are survived by their mom; their grandmothers, Diane Calhoun of York, Pennsylvania, Beverly Brown, Beverly Vaughn and Vera Clark all of Maryland; a large extended family and numerous friends, their obituary states.

Their visitation and funeral service will be held at Living Word Community Church located at 2530 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 4 with the visitation at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., according to their obituary.

The girls will be buried at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens located at 250 Chestnut Hill Road in York, Pennsylvania, according to a Facebook post by their Uncle Chabo Newbook and shared by their mother.

The day will conclude with a "celebration in memory of (two) angels" and refreshments will be served at 625 East Philadelphia Street in York, according to Newbook.

Flowers can be dropped off at the church between Friday after 4 p.m. and Saturday before 3 p.m., according to Newbook's post.

Both girls loved flowers; Gianna's favorite colors were red and blue, and Aaminah's favorites were pink and purple, according to their obituary.

The GoFundMe campaign is still active, if you wish to donate, you can do so here.

