Mom Of Kidnapped Girls Murdered By Dad Files Complaint Against York Area Regional Police Chief

The mother of two young girls who were kidnapped, taken across state lines to Maryland and were found shot dead in a quadruple murder-suicide, has filed a private criminal complaint against the chief of York area regional police, area officials announced.

Marisa Ayala Vicosa asked the police for help after she was held captive, drugged and raped by her estranged husband, a former Baltimore County police officer, Robert Vicosa, York County district attorney Dave Sunday said at a press conference.

After Marisa Vicosa was freed-- under the guise of gathering supplies, Robert Vicosa along with a fellow former Baltimore County police officer, Tia Bynum, then stole a vehicle and kidnapped her daughters, Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, all of whom were found shot dead inside a different stolen vehicle that crashed just over the Pennsylvania border with Maryland on Nov. 18.

Marisa Vicosa had also asked and been granted an emergency Protection From Abuse order by a judge shortly after she was freed, according to WGAL.

The PFA could have stopped Vicosa from taking the girls, but it along with the search warrant was delayed until Monday afternoon, according to Fox43. Vicosa filed a complaint against Chief Tim Damon on Nov. 15, according to WGAL and numerous other news outlets.

A statement to media to alert that public to look out for the two girl police believed were "in extreme danger" was not made until Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The complaint, obtained by PennLive reads in part:

“On the evening of 11-14-21, a PFA emergency order was placed by Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. for protection of my daughters. At approximately 3 a.m. on 11-15-21, I was informed by two York Area Regional officers that the Chief of Police put a stop to this order. I was given no explanation for the stop and am still unaware of the reason for stopping the order. In the meantime, my two daughters continue to be in the custody of their father, who is a danger to them, me and himself.”

The complaint has been turned over to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office for review, according to the York County district attorney’s office.

“I cannot and will not discuss any further details regarding the private criminal complaint or any specific facts related to these allegations,” DA Sunday said at a press conference on Monday.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is taking the case, according to a report by Fox43.

