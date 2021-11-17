Contact Us
York Daily Voice
Former Baltimore Police Officer Kidnapped His Daughters At Gunpoint In PA, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Richard Vicosa, his daughters Giana and Aaminah, and the car in which they might be traveling.
Richard Vicosa, his daughters Giana and Aaminah, and the car in which they might be traveling. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Two young Pennsylvania girls were kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to state police.

Robert Vicosa, aka Robert Brown, took a woman captive at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle at a home in Windsor Township on Tuesday, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He proceeded to flee the scene with his daughters Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, according to police in a press conference on Wednesday.

The original vehicle he stole from the woman was found in Red Lion Borough, according to the original police release

Vicosa is now thought to be driving a 2013 black Lexus G35 with a Pennsylvania license plate reading "KPK2076," as stated in an updated release by police.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt, and muck boots, police say.

The girls are thought to be in "extreme danger," and police pleaded with Vicosa to return them, "You know what you're doing isn't right," they said at the press conference.

Vicosa is a former Baltimore police officer who was terminated from his job in August, as was confirmed by police and was first reported by WBAL.

Police warn the public not to approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

If you see Vicosa, the two girls or know of their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or call York Area regional police at 717-741-1759.

