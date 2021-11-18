Another Ex-Police Officer Wanted In Kidnapping Of 2 PA Girls: Authorities

A second police officer is wanted after a third armed kidnapping took place during the manhunt for Robert Vicosa.

Robert Vicosa is wanted for the armed kidnapping of his two daughters Aaminah, 6, and Ginana, 7, from their home in York County, Pennsylvania, as Daily Voice previously reported.

A second former Baltimore police officer Tia Bynum is now thought to be with Vicosa, according to police at a press conference on Thursday.

The pair is thought to have taken the girls to Baltimore, along the way they committed carjacking in the Cockeysville area of Maryland, according to police.

The victim was later released and found safe, police say.

Vicosa was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and was accompanied by Tia Bynum and two young girls, the victim told police.

Police have set up a media staging area in Maryland nearby where they were last seen.

Police continue to stress that no one should approach Vicosa and Bynum. Both are considered armed and dangerous, and if you do see them.

You can contact police in the following ways:

Call 911 immediately.

Call York Area regional police at 717-741-1759.

Call York County office of emergency management with tips at 1-800-762-8187.

