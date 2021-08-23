Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

ARMED, DANGEROUS: Reported Stabbing Turned Armed Robbery, Suspect Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Dakota James Toms.
Dakota James Toms. Photo Credit: Carroll Township PD

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted for several crimes in York County.

Police were initially dispatched to a stabbing which soon out to much more, according to Carroll Township police.

The false stabbing report came from a home on South 2nd Street in Dillsburg on Sunday around 11:21 p.m.

Dakota James Toms, 28, of Abbottstown, had previously been at the home and stole a vehicle.

Toms knew the victim as she and is accused of sexually assaulting her.

While at the home he learned she had reported the previous incident to police and he got mad and tried to leave in her car, without her permission.

When the woman attempted to stop Toms and he pointed a firearm at the victim.

After he grabbed the keys while pointing the gun at her, he grabbed her by the neck and throwing her to the ground.

That's when he fled.

A warrant was issued Monday at 9 a.m.

Toms is operating a 2018 gray Jeep Compass with a PA registration of HTB8031.

Anyone who observes the vehicle is asked to dial 911 and not to make contact with Toms as he is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Once apprehended Tom's will face the following charges:

  • F1 Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury
  • F3 Receiving Stolen Property
  • M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License
  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.