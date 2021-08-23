ARMED, DANGEROUS: Reported Stabbing Turned Armed Robbery, Suspect Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted for several crimes in York County.

Police were initially dispatched to a stabbing which soon out to much more, according to Carroll Township police.

The false stabbing report came from a home on South 2nd Street in Dillsburg on Sunday around 11:21 p.m.

Dakota James Toms, 28, of Abbottstown, had previously been at the home and stole a vehicle.

Toms knew the victim as she and is accused of sexually assaulting her.

While at the home he learned she had reported the previous incident to police and he got mad and tried to leave in her car, without her permission.

When the woman attempted to stop Toms and he pointed a firearm at the victim.

After he grabbed the keys while pointing the gun at her, he grabbed her by the neck and throwing her to the ground.

That's when he fled.

A warrant was issued Monday at 9 a.m.

Toms is operating a 2018 gray Jeep Compass with a PA registration of HTB8031.

Anyone who observes the vehicle is asked to dial 911 and not to make contact with Toms as he is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Once apprehended Tom's will face the following charges:

F1 Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury

F3 Receiving Stolen Property

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

