Driver In PA School Bus Crash Was ‘Distracted’ And Won’t Be Charged: Report

A school bus crash that hospitalized the driver and eight students last month in Pennsylvania was caused by a distracted driver and no charges will be filed, PennLive.com reports.

The Easton Area School District bus was carrying almost 30 middle school students when it barreled through a guardrail on Bushkill Drive and plunged 25 feet into Bushkill Creek in Easton on Nov. 8, DailyVoice.com reported.

According to a follow-up investigation by the district attorney’s office, the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol following the crash and moments before had turned her head to address a noise made by one of the students, the outlet reports citing Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.

The driver was still recovering from her injuries at home, says Easton Area schools Superintendent David Piperato, adding that the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

