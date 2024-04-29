'Explosive Device,' Drugs Found In Wanted Man's Bag: Slate Belt PD

Thomas Dee Stocker Jr. is sought for weapons of mass destruction, resisting arrest, and drug offenses, according to Slate Belt Regional Police.

Authorities said Stocker was wanted by the Northampton County Sheriff's Office when he was spotted on the 800 block of Bangor Road around 10 p.m. After a short conversation with an officer, Stocker fled on foot and police gave chase, SBRPD said.

Following "several physical confrontations," Stocker was able to escape, according to police. Authorities said he dropped a bag during that contained:

A "large amount" of suspected methamphetamine

marijuana

psilocybin mushrooms

oxycodone

THC "dabs"

marijuana edibles

scales, packaging material, and other paraphernalia

An "unsecured explosive device"

The device "appeared to contain components designed to initiate a charge/explosive," and the Bethlehem Bomb Squad was called to the scene, police said.

Bangor Police Department, Bushkill Township Police Department, Washington Township Police Department, and the Northampton County Sheriff's Office also assisted, they said.

Stocker is 41 years old, 5-foot-4, and 150 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can submit a tip on Crimewatch.

