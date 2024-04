Lisa Ann DiGiovanni, 49, was last seen in Stroud Township around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, authorities said.

She is 5 feet and 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur trim, blue jeans, and hoop earrings, according to police. She drives a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Pennsylvania tag number MGZ-2595.

Anyone with information is being asked to submit a tip online.

