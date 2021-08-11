Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: 9 Charged With Stealing $1.3M Worth of Vehicles In NJ, NY, PA, CT, MA, Shipping Them Overseas
Police & Fire

Driver, Several Students Hospitalized After Easton Area School Bus Crashes Into Creek

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

A driver and eight students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed through a guard rail and into a creek in the Lehigh Valley on Monday morning, according to LehighValleyLive.

The Easton Area School District bus was carrying nearly 30 middle school students when it plunged 25 feet into Bushkill Creek just before 8 a.m., the news outlet says citing authorities.

There were no other vehicles involved and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here for the full story from LehighValleyLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.