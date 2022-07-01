Contact Us
Dollar Tree Replacing Former Pier 1 Imports Store In Northampton County: Report

Dollar Tree had nearly 16,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 2021.
A new Dollar Tree store is replacing a former Pier 1 Imports location in Northampton County, LehighValleyLive reports.

The store is opening at the former Bethlehem Township location on Birkland Place in Southmont Plaza, which has been vacant since late 2020, the outlet reports. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the brand’s massive new store in Parsippany is set to open on Feb. 17, a representative told DailyVoice.com.

Click here for the full report from LehighValley.com.

