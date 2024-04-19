Overcast 50°

SHARE

Ross Roggio Convicted For Torturing Estonian In Iraq: FBI

A US Army veteran from Stroudsburg will spend the next 70 years in prison for torturing an employee at his illegal weapons facility in Iraq, according to the FBI. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

 Photo Credit: David Trinks/Unplash
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Federal investigators said Ross Roggio directed Kurdish soldiers to kidnap the victim, his own employee, and hold him hostage at a military installation for 39 days. 

The employee, an Estonian national, planned to blow the whistle on the illegal activities going on at Roggio's facility in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to authorities. 

While in captivity, federal investigators said the employee was "physically and mentally abused" at Roggio's direction. 

His other employees were forced to watch "as a deterrent tactic," FBI spokespeople said. 

The torture was discovered while authorities were investigating a separate, counterproliferation case against Roggio, officials said. Investigators interviewed one of his former factory employees, also an Estonian, who turned over a cellphone audio recording that implicated him in the abuse, according to the FBI. 

"On April 15, Roggio became the second-ever person to be convicted under the U.S. torture statute since it took effect in 1994," authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE