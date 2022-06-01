Dollar Tree Sets Opening Date For Massive Parsippany Store

Dollar Tree has set an opening date for its massive new location in Parsippany.

The new store at 1446 Rt. 46 will open its doors on Thursday, Feb. 17, a representative told DailyVoice.com.

Occupying a total of 11,445 square feet, the new location features the store’s signature Snack Zone — an expanded selection of candy, beverages and nostalgic snacks — as well as the Crafter’s Square® section, which includes a huge variety of creative crafts, art supplies, storage solutions and more.

The store will also have plenty of its classic and convenient merchandise ranging from household supplies and seasonal decor to party supplies, school necessities, beauty products, books and more.

Meanwhile, the new store is looking for employees ahead of the opening. Click here for more information or apply in person.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Parsippany community,” said Kayleigh Campbell, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

“Our stores provide customers with convenience and great value on everyday items, along with celebratory and seasonal products that Dollar Tree is best known for.”

Dollar Tree, 1446 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ

