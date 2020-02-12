These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Northampton County

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Pennsylvania as well as Northampton County.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

According to the list, the top three spots in Northampton County are Forks Township, Lower Nazareth Township and Wilson.

Top towns for public schools in the county include Wilson, Raubsville and West Easton, respectively.

Here are the other top places to live in Northampton County, according to Niche.com.

4. Hanover Township

5. Lower Saucon Township

6. Eastlawn Gardens

7. Bethlehem

8. Bushkill Township

9. Easton

10. Hellertown

11. Nazareth

12. Stockertown

13. Palmer Heights

14. Middletown

15. Raubsville

16. West Easton

17. North Catasauqua

18. Freemansburg

19. Walnutport

20. Old Orchard

Click here for the full list.

