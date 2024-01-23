Suspect Robbed 8 Shops Within 1 Mile In Single Month, Philly Detectives Say

The pictured suspect walked into Harry’s Hair and Nail Salon, 5529 N. 5th St., early on Jan. 10 just when the store was opening, city police said in a release.

He told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money, authorities said. Surveillance video caught the robber entering the store and then fleeing south on 5th Street, police said.

Detectives believe the same man has robbed seven other businesses within a mile of Harry's in just the last month.

He has a medium build and was wearing a black puffer coat, a gray hoodie with white drawstrings, and gray New Balance sneakers, according to police. Anyone with information should call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

