UPenn Students Say Professor Who Used Nazi Language, Salute During Panel Should Be Fired

University of Pennsylvania canceled classes for students of a well-known archaeology professor accusing of using Nazi rhetoric and performing a Nazi salute to berate a young female panelist during an annual conference last week.

Robert Schuyler was among several archaeology experts in the conference, happening hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, conference participant Dr. Kristina Killgrove said on Twitter.

Schuyler said he had questions, "but they ended up being irrelevant to Liz's presentation and to the plenary topic itself," Killgrove said.

"As Liz told him this wasn't the place and held the floor, he shouted her down."

⚠️Content Warning: This video contains tactics of harassment and intimidation, as well as a Nazi gesture and language. (4/6) pic.twitter.com/OfgmioSXAf — Dr. Kristina Killgrove (@DrKillgrove) January 9, 2021

Schuyler is an associate professor of anthropology at UPenn, and a curator at the Penn Museum, the latter of which reportedly issued a statement condemning his behavior.

Schuyler confirmed the incident to the Daily Pennsylvania, and opined he should not be disciplined. Screenshots of an email he sent were posted to Twitter.

He’s still defending himself. No apologies; just justification that being told to hold his questions is JUUUUST like genocide. How do you remedy this without firing him??? pic.twitter.com/h8JFsd7IGD — Chloe (@queerlybeloveds) January 9, 2021

UPenn students demanded Schuyler's firing.

Dr. Morrison, thank you for taking action, as an alumna and a former student volunteer at the Penn museum I will add my voice to those urging swift action. This man should be fired, UPenn should not employ professors and staff who espouse Nazi ideology. — Rachel✡️ (@Quiltr993) January 11, 2021

this is a penn anthro prof.



nazis have no place on college campuses or anywhere else. @Penn fire Robert Schuyler now. this is beyond disgusting. https://t.co/D62FJmJdg4 — Carson Eckhard (@carsoneckhard) January 9, 2021

His name is Robert Schuyler and if you don't fire him these are simply platitudes. https://t.co/lxb4f5scHF — Chris Stantis, PhD💀 (@ChrisStantis) January 11, 2021

