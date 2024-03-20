Pottstown Powerball Player Wins $150K

The lucky winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Monday, March 18 drawing for the Powerball, according to lotto reps.

Pat’s Beverage at 1423 East High St. in Pottstown will get a $500 bonus check for selling the winning slip.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Prizes can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date, and winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim with the Lottery.

More than 57,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

