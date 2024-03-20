Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 59°

SHARE

Pottstown Powerball Player Wins $150K

A Pennsylvania Lottery player stopped by a Pottstown corner store this week and walked away $150,000 richer, state gaming officials say. 

Pat's Beverage, 1423 East High St., Pottstown

Pat's Beverage, 1423 East High St., Pottstown

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The lucky winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Monday, March 18 drawing for the Powerball, according to lotto reps.

Pat’s Beverage at 1423 East High St. in Pottstown will get a $500 bonus check for selling the winning slip. 

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Prizes can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date, and winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim with the Lottery. 

More than 57,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE