Support Surges For Norristown Area HS Grad Severely Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

Support is surging for a Norristown Area High School graduate who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 15.

Alex Krier, 21, was on his way to get coffee on his motorcycle when he was struck by a car, GoFundMe organizer Zach Heim wrote.

He was ejected from his motorcycle onto the car, cracked the car windshield, and became unconscious.

"He is in the hospital with a broken jaw, 4 broken vertebrae, internal bleeding, and on a ventilator." He is awaiting a bed opening in Jefferson Hospital where he will be airlifted for multiple surgeries, according to Heim.

"Alex is a person who would give you the shirt of his back, help you when needed, and always be there for someone," Heim wrote.

Over $11,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Friday evening to help Keim and his family with medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

