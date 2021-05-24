Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PSP: Man With Distinct Tattoo Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Philly Suburbs

Cecilia Levine
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A man with a distinct hand tattoo is wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile in Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The unidentified man drove the 17-year-old girl to the 1800 block of Rosenberg Road in Milford Township on May 16 around 2:30 p.m., State Police said in a news release.

The assailant drove the alleged victim back to Telford Borough in Montgomery County, where he had picked her up, police said.

The suspect is described as a 19-year-old Hispanic male with a dove tattoo on his left hand near his index finger and thumb, police say. He was operating an older model Toyota Camry that's missing its driver's side mirror, police said.

